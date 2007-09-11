Apple's offering of $US0.99 ringtones was just the latest effort for the recording industry to sell you a smaller version of songs you already own in order to use them on your phones. Following up that announcement, two record companies have just announced Ringles, which is essentially a CD with 3 singles, a ringtone and a CD Cover for $US6 to $US7. Sony BMG and Universal will be the first out with 50 titles and 20 titles respectively during October/November. Are you excited? Yeah, us neither. Just open up an audio editor, chop your music file into a 30- second piece and you're done. [Reuters via Boy Genius via Sci Fi]
Ringles: The Next Ringtone Product You Won't Buy
