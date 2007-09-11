Riding Shotgun on an Apache Gunship

As if it wasn't cool enough already to be an Apache pilot, these pictures arrive to make us even more envious. If an Apache is nearby a rescue situation then they will sometimes try to lend a hand—even though they only have two seats. The lucky/unlucky copilot has to step outside and sit on the wing stub, to make room for the evacuee. These guys at Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo are practicing the move. I imagine that "noisy, uncomfortable and fun" doesn't even begin to describe this. [Strategy Page]