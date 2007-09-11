As if it wasn't cool enough already to be an Apache pilot, these pictures arrive to make us even more envious. If an Apache is nearby a rescue situation then they will sometimes try to lend a hand—even though they only have two seats. The lucky/unlucky copilot has to step outside and sit on the wing stub, to make room for the evacuee. These guys at Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo are practicing the move. I imagine that "noisy, uncomfortable and fun" doesn't even begin to describe this. [Strategy Page]
Riding Shotgun on an Apache Gunship
