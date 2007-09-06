Revived HP iPAQ Line Official, Almost Enough Models for the Brady Bunch

Those leaked pics and specs for a new line of HP iPAQs turned out to be spot on, U.S. model numbers aside. Led by the formidably spec'd iPAQ 900 Business Messenger smartphone, the lineup consists of another smartphone (600 Business Navigator, the 900's QWERTY-less little bro), two "classic handhelds," (the 100 and 200, "classic" meaning Wi-Fi, no cellular) and a jazzed-up GPS unit (300 Travel Companion). Press release laying it all out after the jump.

HP Expands iPAQ Lineup with New Devices, Services and Accessories

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2007 - Extending the HP iPAQ handheld lineup with the largest product launch in the brand's history, HP today unveiled 56 iPAQ-related products. Because it takes more than a mobile device to make a business mobile, HP introduced five mobile devices, five mobile software programs, 12 mobile services and almost three dozen handheld accessories. The new devices offer an array of mobile features tailored for business and personal use and include a pair of 3G mobile phones, a personal navigation device and two personal digital assistants (PDAs). The new services empower IT organizations with mobile device management, software customization, location-based services and HP Total Care.

The expansion of the iPAQ product line features the following: •HP iPAQ 900 Series Business Messenger - 3G phone(1) with QWERTY keyboard •HP iPAQ 600 Series Business Navigator - A two-in-one 3G phone(1) and navigation device •HP iPAQ 300 Series Travel Companion - Handheld GPS device for business and personal travel featuring graphics acceleration and available 3D maps(2) •HP iPAQ 200 Series Enterprise Handheld - Powerful, large screen PDA with Wi-Fi(3) that is well-suited to run a broad range of business applications •HP iPAQ 100 Series Classic Handheld - Big screen, simple synchronization with personal content, and Wi-Fi(3) connectivity make this sleek, affordable PDA an ideal phone companion •HP iPAQ Mobile Broadband Connect - Access the Internet on an HP notebook or PC through a tethered iPAQ 3G phone for high-speed mobile broadband connectivity(1,5)

Handhelds with business services HP's newest mobile phones offer mobile email, voice and access to critical enterprise applications, making it easy for busy professionals to stay on top of their work.(1,3,5) Users of the feature-packed HP iPAQ 900 Series Business Messenger and HP iPAQ 600 Series Business Navigator can make calls and access the Internet in places around the world via tri-band UMTS/HSDPA and quad-band GSM/EDGE wireless technology, while integrated Wi-Fi allows for hot spot connectivity and VoIP capabilities.(1,3,5,6) On-the-go professionals also will appreciate the long battery life and turn-by-turn navigation via Assisted GPS. Both devices feature HP iPAQ Device Connect software, simplifying high-speed connection to the Internet with a notebook PC anywhere highspeed cellular data networks are available.(1,5) In addition, built-in Voice Commander features, such as HP Voice Reply, enable hands-free emailing.(7)

The HP iPAQ 900 Series Business Messenger features an alphanumeric QWERTY thumb keyboard and a predictive text tool for fast typing. The HP iPAQ 600 Series Business Navigator features a 12-key design and is optimized for single-handed use. Its unique Smart Touch navigational wheel, embedded in the keypad, uses a simple circular motion of the thumb to scroll through email, zoom in and out of maps or browse file lists. As a two-in-one phone and navigator, the HP iPAQ 600 offers available maps and car kit for travelers needing to get places fast.(2) The HP iPAQ 600 and 900 Series both run the Microsoft WindowsÂ® Mobile 6 Professional operating system and boast a 3-megapixel camera and a bright touch screen. They also feature quick upload to Snapfish, the leading online photo service. Users can upload photos taken with an iPAQ directly to their Snapfish account over-the-air.

The HP iPAQ 900 Series Business Messenger and HP iPAQ 600 Series Business Navigator also support HP's mobile device management solution, the HP Enterprise Mobility Suite (EMS), for easy setup and over-the-air manageability. EMS 4.0 is now shipping and will shortly be fully integrated with HP Enterprise Discovery Software to provide customers with unified asset management of their iPAQ handhelds, desktops, notebooks and server devices. With HP's new iPAQ customisation service, HP can deliver iPAQ devices configured to comply with key enterprise policies right out of the box, such as network and registry settings, content and preloaded applications.(4) HP also is working with software companies to ensure essential business applications such as email, customer relationship management (CRM), supply chain management (SCM) and mobile IP telephony applications are certified and supported.(3,6,8)

Personal Navigation Tour Guide Ideally suited for business or personal travel, the HP iPAQ 300 Series Travel Companion's high-resolution, 3D immersive navigation experience(2) comes complete with a premium entertainment system, Bluetoothâ„¢ phone connectivity(3) and web-based trip planning services(3) to help travelers make the most of the journey and the destination. Featuring a brilliant 800- by 480-pixel, 4.3-inch widescreen display, the HP iPAQ 300 provides resolution equivalent to full DVD-quality video. HP also has created a completely new exclusive user interface that offers fast and simple navigation. An online trip planning web portal debuting later this fall assists in tailoring travel itineraries, researching destination information and uploading routes and content to the iPAQ. Customers can also connect to a Bluetooth phone and talk hands free. In addition, customers will enjoy playing MP3 music, videos and photos and pre-installed games.

PDAs for enterprise and personal productivity The powerhouse HP iPAQ 200 Series Enterprise Handheld, with its big VGA 4-inch touch screen, sets a new standard for enterprise PDAs. The HP iPAQ 200 Series has the processing power to run a variety of enterprise applications or third-party vertical business solutions. With integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the device offers convenient mobile connectivity and can be used as a VoIP handset.(3,6)

HP extends the classic PDA tradition with the sleek and affordable HP iPAQ 100 Series Classic Handheld, just 13 mm thin. The ideal companion to a mobile phone, this elegant new PDA is designed to fit comfortably in the hand. Its large display makes content easy to see, as it shares and synchronizes Outlook Calendar, Contacts, Tasks and media. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and the latest Windows Mobile 6 operating system, the HP iPAQ 100 Series provides personal productivity and wireless connectivity - all at a great value.