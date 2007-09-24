The brains at Tokyo University of Science and the Musashino Red Cross Hospital have joined forces to create a robot that will mimic the oral movements needed to articulate speech. The machine currently consists of a silicone tongue and a motorized lower jaw encapsulated in an artificial mouth structure.At present, the robotics of the device are at prototype stage and have been engineered to replicate Japanese vowel sounds only. The next stages of the research hopes to provide synthetic lips and a palate such that consonants may be effectively reproduced by the mouthy star. It is hoped that the device, when completed, will help in key areas of speech therapy as well as with foreign language tuition. Those are surly the only uses for a robotic mouth—we just can't think of anything else. [Popgadget]
Researchers Hope to Aid Speech Therapy With Speaking Robot
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.