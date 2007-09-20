ReplayTV Personal HD Rolled Out, Has iPod and iPhone Support

As we predicted on Monday, ReplayTV rolled out its Personal HD today, a USB tuner dongle that we've confirmed is a Hauppauge WinTV HVR-950 modified especially for ReplayTV. It's the software that makes this product unique, giving you the ability to convert those videos you record on your PC to formats that will play back on Apple TV or any of the video-enabled iPod/iPhone products.

To take advantage of its multiple tuner capability, though, you'll have to add another tuner to your PC to complement the one inside this USB dongle. Also keep in mind that its tuner snags HDTV signals over-the-air, so if you don't have good TV broadcast reception in your area, the ReplayTV Personal HD is not going to do you much good.

Price for the software and hardware will be $99.95, and the company didn't say exactly when it would become available, but said it would be sold at online retailers and direct from ReplayTV.Press release from ReplayTV:

REPLAYTV INTRODUCES "PERSONAL HD" SOLUTION FOR THE PC WITH HDTV, MULTI-TUNER AND IPOD SUPPORT

New York, September 19, 2007 — ReplayTVÂ®, the pioneer of personalised digital video recording, today announced its new "Personal HD" all-in-one solution for the PC with HDTV, multi-tuner, and iPodÂ® support.

Bringing hardware & software together to give consumers a living room quality DVR experience on their PCs, "Personal HD" goes the extra mile and easily makes shows "Good-to-Go." With ReplayTV Personal HD, shows can be taken on the road to watch on Apple iPhoneTM, video iPod, iPod nano, iPod touch, iPod classic and other portable devices. Additionally, shows can easily be streamed over Apple TVTM.

ReplayTV's popular DVR technology lets you pause live TV, rewind, skip ahead, find and record all your favourite shows on your PC with living room quality ease and reliability. Sit back with the included remote control, or lean forward with your mouse or keyboard.

"Customers are going to be thrilled with the new ReplayTV Personal HD," said David Riley, Director of Marketing at ReplayTV. "You can now take your shows with you on the new iPod nano, iPod touch, or iPhone as well as the older video iPods! ReplayTV's intuitive menus, ease of navigation, powerful searches, and our channel guide that works the way you want have always been popular. And now we are offering a tuner, antenna, and remote for an all-in-one solution. ReplayTV Personal HD is a terrific hardware/software solution at a great price."

The complete package includes a USB 2.0 ATSC/NTSC hybrid tuner, HD antenna, remote control, USB cable, software CD, Quickstart guide and one year of ReplayTV Electronic Program Guide service (annual EPG fee thereafter: $19.95 per year). ReplayTV Personal HD is slated for shipment this fall.

Complete Hardware/Software HD DVR Solution for the PC! The all-inclusive ReplayTV Personal HD package includes a powerful, easy-to-install USB 2.0 ATSC/NTSC hybrid tuner that requires no additional power and provides off-air HDTV reception*.

The included remote control provides easy access to the intuitive ReplayTV on-screen interface and all of the system's powerful search features, and stores nicely in a PC-MCIA slot.

Most importantly, the system's reliable, easy-to-use software, including useful ReplayTV features such as "overlap manager" and show-based recording, ensures that a user's favourite shows will be available for enjoying anytime!

Among the many advanced features included in ReplayTV Personal HD are:

â€¢ Integrated iPod Support: With the new iPod support, users can watch high-def television via their Apple TV or take programs with them for viewing anytime anywhere via many popular models of the iPod including the iPhone.

â€¢ Multiple-Tuner Support: Multiple shows can be recorded at the same time if additional tuners are installed (not included). In addition to the included ReplayTV tuner, ReplayTV Personal HD also supports leading tuners from Hauppauge, ATI, and Pinnacle.

â€¢ Smart Channel Guide: ReplayTV Personal HD makes the Channel Guide work for you. You can place your favourite channels at the top of the guide so you can easily and quickly see what's playing on them. You can always tell what's being recorded because the time bar features a record indicator so you can plan what else you want to watch or record - with absolutely no guesswork.

â€¢ Powerful Search Features: ReplayTV Personal HD makes finding compelling content a breeze. Find your shows within seconds, such as primetime shows, season premieres, and finales. Easily capture shows that feature favourite actors, directors, and genres. ReplayTV Personal HD organizes shows by airing, making it easy and quick to pick your favourite series to record.

â€¢ Recorded Shows: ReplayTV's innovative Recorded Shows screen presents the latest shows you've recorded — What's New — right along with all your episodes grouped by show. This organizing principle makes navigating through hundreds of shows fast and accurate. And when it's movie night, ReplayTV organizes all recorded movies under one tab.

Availability and Pricing ReplayTV Personal HD will be distributed at major online retailers and direct from ReplayTV. It can be purchased for the suggested retail price of $99.95., which includes a ReplayTV high-definition USB tuner with dual tuner support.

ReplayTV Personal HD is compatible with terrestrial antenna, most analogue cable and select digital cable and satellite set-top boxes.