The slo-mo car ballet has been an effective advertising technique for years, but you don't often see those synchronized cars crashing into each other. Not so in this German Renault commercial, which builds up to some pretty spectacular wrecks. I don't speak German, so I don't know what it says at the end, but I assume it's something like "Our cars look awesome when they crash." [Neatorama and Jalopnik]
Renault's Auto Ballet of Destruction
