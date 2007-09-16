Reggie Swears Life Upon "Unprecented Wii Supply" for Holidays in North America

Talking to San Jose Mercury News' Dean Takahashi, Reggie Fils-Aime threw a bone to soon-to-be holiday shoppers by vouching for the influx of "substantially more [Wiis]than the launch, substantially more than has been seen to date." He even uses the word "unprecedented" to describe the supply of Wiis that will gracefully float down from Santa's sled. At the same time, he makes no promises of abating shopper stampede bloodbaths, "suggesting" it's still not going to be easy to get your mitts around one come Christmas time. Thanks, Reg. [Games Industry via Destructoid]