This is what you get when you mix the five stories of Donkey Kong's first level, a Jackass bozo and a bunch of barrels: real-life, full-sized, totally-irresistible 8-bit arcade stupidity. And yes, I want to play it too. Like Archimedes said: "Give me enough Guinness and a big hammer and I'll move the world! And kill that monkey. Or something like that." I'm missing the oil-dipped fire balls, but nothing is perfect. [Gamebrink - Thanks Jeromy]
Real-Life Donkey Kong Shows Human Stupidity in 8 Bits
