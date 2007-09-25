Ramen Fan: The 10-Year Anniversary

The ramen fan is probably as old as some of you readers out there, but we'll call it the 10th anniversary of this thing and give it a go anyway. I enjoy a nice hot cup of cup ramen every morning (not the best ramen, but I'm lazy), so having a fan cool down my noodles is a fantastic idea. Would I pay $5.99 at a cheap Chinatown store for this? Definitely. Would I adapt this to other foods like stews, soup, and even steak? You bet your ass. [Ramen Fan via Digg]