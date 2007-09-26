Rainbow Machine Lights Up Room, Sadly Doesn't Include Pot of Gold

Nothing quite lights up a room like the Discovery's Rainbow In My Room — it's also one of the best leprechaun-catching tools available on the market. Using LED lights, the gadget creates a prismatic rainbow arc on your wall or on your ceiling. It uses a motion sensor that turns the rainbow on and off when you're near, and an automatic shut-off assures that you won't over-rainbow your room. For sale for $30 dollars and available early October, it's the cheapest way to achieve faux happiness without moisture and white light. [Discovery via SciFi]