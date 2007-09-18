While the Beatles might one day pull the Yellow Submarine into iTunes, don't expect the UK's second-biggest iTunes holdout, Radiohead, to deliver any Pablo Honey, at least to Apple. Even though their albums can go DRM-free (EMI was their label), Radiohead only wants them sold in their entirety, not as individual tracks. But! Their albums are available online in delicious 320kbps, DRM-free MP3 from 7digital, who takes international credit cards and PayPal. In this age of the digital single, it'd be easy to give Radiohead grief for being stubborn, but the purist in me respects their full album stance, actually. [Listening Post, 7digital]
Radiohead Still Shuns iTunes, Sells Full Albums in DRM-Free MP3
