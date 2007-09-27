Eleeno's Radar Watch is awesome because at first glance, you'd never expect it to function as a watch. But the interface is quite simple; minute hand on the outside, hour hand on the inside, and the radar grid conveniently divides the circle into twelve sections. Eye grabbing and easy to use sounds like a winning combination to us. It's available in Japan now for $53 and technabob expects it to hit TokyoFlash soon. [technabob]
Radar Watch Helps Detect Time
