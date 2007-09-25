Nothing quite flavors a meal like the black, peppery-goodness of R2-D2's droppings. The cute little peppermill comes in two colours — or droid models, I should say — the white R2-D2 and the black RD-Q5. The R2 works pretty much how you'd expect, just turn his head and the 11 cm droid will grind to your heart's content. Sadly, the peppermill does not move or bleep, but for $19 dollars you can get R2-D2 to defecate pepper on your food, and that, in itself, is worth the investment. [SeamlessTech via TechnaBob]
R2-D2 Peppermill Grinds Its Way Into Your Heart
