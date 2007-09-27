Pure Digital will donate 1 million Flip Video cameras to nonprofits around the world for use to "highlight the need for their services...and broadcast their accomplishments to the world." Part of the Clinton Global Initiative, the offer will open to organizations in December. [Flip Video Spotlight]
