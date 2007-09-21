Puma Challenges Pop Culture Mags to Build Bikes with $200, Recycled Parts and Personality

Look what happens when you approach your pals at various hip 'n' trendy magazines with a challenge: Sporting goods manufacturer Puma says, okay, build a $200 bicycle "depicting your magazine's personality" using only recycled bicycle parts. What was the result of this game Puma calls Re-Bike? You might think there'd be a half-dozen hunks of steaming junk, but apparently $200 goes a pretty long way when you're talking recycled parts. Check out the gallery; there are some good-looking bikes in there. Puma will be showing off the finished bicycles at all Bicycle Film Festival venues, and after that they'll all be auctioned off. [Puma, via Hypebeast]