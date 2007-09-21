Look what happens when you approach your pals at various hip 'n' trendy magazines with a challenge: Sporting goods manufacturer Puma says, okay, build a $200 bicycle "depicting your magazine's personality" using only recycled bicycle parts. What was the result of this game Puma calls Re-Bike? You might think there'd be a half-dozen hunks of steaming junk, but apparently $200 goes a pretty long way when you're talking recycled parts. Check out the gallery; there are some good-looking bikes in there. Puma will be showing off the finished bicycles at all Bicycle Film Festival venues, and after that they'll all be auctioned off. [Puma, via Hypebeast]
Puma Challenges Pop Culture Mags to Build Bikes with $200, Recycled Parts and Personality
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.