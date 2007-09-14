Prototype Dreamcast With Zip Drive Costs More Than 28 Xbox 360s

As a proud owner of a Dreamcast, I am a man that can appreciate one with a prototype Zip Drive jammed into it. And now, thanks to the Internet, I can get one - for $US10,000 on eBay. Apparently, before the DC's fatal collapse, Imega Corp. made a 100MB Zip drive attachment that would help hold everything from saved games to emails. The drive was intended to help promote the DC as not only a console but as an entertainment system. The Dreamcast inevitably failed and now I'm left staring at it sadly while considering playing Virtua Tennis and mortgaging a house to get the Zip drive attachment. [DC News]