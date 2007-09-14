Power Failure Light Keeps Things Bright During A Power Outage

This clever little device will keep you from stubbing your toe while going for a flashlight next time the power goes out. Fitting between a lightbulb and your lamp, the Power Failure Light sits dormant and juices up while the power is flowing. When you get an outage, the built-in LED lights automatically turn on, giving you light for up to 8 hours. It's a pretty brilliant little device, and at $US40 a pop it would be doable, albeit expensive, to put one of these on all your lamps, making a power outage much less of an inconvenience. [Product Page via Red Ferret]