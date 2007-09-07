Pope to Tour Austria in Custom Poped-Out Blackhawk Helicopter

Screw the popemobile; that was for sissyboy John Paul II. Welcome to the reign of badass Benedict XVI, who will be touring Austria this month in a custom poped-out Blackhawk helicopter (pictured), complete with custom seats emblazoned with the papal insignia. While flying around in his heli/hoopty, he'll be accompanied by some Northrop Grumman F-5E fighter jets supplied by the Austrian air force. Apparently, people really have it out for the pope in Austria. Check pics of the custom seats after the jump. [Ares via DangerRoom]