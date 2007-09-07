Pogue Sees Eye-to-Eye With Vudu Video-on-Demand Box (Verdict: Mostly Great)

Pushing out his review a bit before the official embargo lifted last night, our favourite Times wonder-reporter put the video store in a box, Vudu, through its paces and walked away mostly happy with the experience. Brownie points for: picture quality, slick five-button remote, pay-per-flick, and truly instant viewing. Buts: You need a speedy broadband connection (at least 3Mbps); fast-forward can be wonky; like every other distributor the scope and selection its ever-changing catalog of 5k flicks is at the mercy of Hollywood studios. Stay tuned for own review, but if you're feeling hasty you can go ahead and slap down your $usus399 now. [NYT]