PlayStation 1 Turned Into A Light-Detecting Insect Robot

Harold Ilano was tired of playing Final Fantasies Seven through Nine on his PS1, so what did he do? He took the thing apart, salvaged its innards, and made a robot insect out of it. Not only does it have light sensors in order to follow light sources, it looks freaks out Mrs. Harold Ilano, who hates bugs with a passion. Just kidding. Nobody who builds something like this has a wife. [Streettech via Make via Technabob]