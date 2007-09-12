Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

PlayStation 1 Turned Into A Light-Detecting Insect Robot

mercury_robot_bug_lit.jpgHarold Ilano was tired of playing Final Fantasies Seven through Nine on his PS1, so what did he do? He took the thing apart, salvaged its innards, and made a robot insect out of it. Not only does it have light sensors in order to follow light sources, it looks freaks out Mrs. Harold Ilano, who hates bugs with a passion. Just kidding. Nobody who builds something like this has a wife. [Streettech via Make via Technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles