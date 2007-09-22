If we could ever summon up the strength to go exercise (which would then give us more strength), we'd want to do so on one of these Platinum Club Series Treadmills with a USB port for your iPod. Just hook up your iPod via the standard iPod cable, and you can scroll through playlists, watch videos, or just provide power for your player while you run. Not only that, there's a virtual trainer and USB compatibility so you can save your workout data onto a thumb drive to take home. If this weren't $7,999 we'd get one for ourselves. [LifeFitness via Everything USB via Slashgear]
Platinum Club Treadmill With iPod Dock, 15-inch LCD
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.