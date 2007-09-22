Platinum Club Treadmill With iPod Dock, 15-inch LCD

If we could ever summon up the strength to go exercise (which would then give us more strength), we'd want to do so on one of these Platinum Club Series Treadmills with a USB port for your iPod. Just hook up your iPod via the standard iPod cable, and you can scroll through playlists, watch videos, or just provide power for your player while you run. Not only that, there's a virtual trainer and USB compatibility so you can save your workout data onto a thumb drive to take home. If this weren't $7,999 we'd get one for ourselves. [LifeFitness via Everything USB via Slashgear]