Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Plantronics Voyager 855 Bluetooth Headset Does Mono Calls and Stereo Music

plantronics8551.jpgPlantronics' latest headset, the Voyager 855, may look like a normal headset, but it actually allows you to be twice as dorky-looking with an add-on earbud attachment to turn it into a stereo headset for music. That's right, the 855 supports A2DP, and you can activate stereo mode by just plugging in the earbud cable, wrapping it around your neck and sticking it in your other ear.plantronics8552.jpgAs for regular call functionality, there's AudioIQ noise reduction on board, as well as a few custom earbuds sizes and additional hooks for customisation. It lasts up to 7 hours talk time, 5 hours of music listening time, 120 hours of standby, and weighs 10 grams (15 grams with the stereo cable). Price? $US149 in October.

This is actually a pretty good idea, allowing you to look somewhat normal with the standard headset, but plug in when you want to rock out to music. Best of both worlds, you could say (if you wanted to be a dork and work in a reference to how Bluetooth headsets are Borg-like). [Plantronics]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles