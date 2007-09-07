Pioneer Unveils Elite BDP-95FD Blu-ray Player

Pioneer's new Elite Blu-ray player, the $US1,000 BDP-95FD, is geared to audiophiles as much as it is aimed at videophiles: In addition to HDMI 1.3a and x.v.ycc color, it has bitstream output of even the highest audio codecs, including DTS HD Master Audio. In other words, if you just bought one of the latest, most kick-ass A/V receivers, you might actually be able to use its audio decoders.The receiver does a few other things too, most notably acting as a media streamer for PC content from Pioneer's Home Media Gallery system. The box will be available in October.

PioneerÂ® EliteÂ® BDP-95FD Blu-ray Disc Player

The new Pioneer Elite BDP-95FD offers unprecedented high definition picture and sound as a result of HDMI 1.3 connectivity. In addition to superb picture performance, the increased bandwidth capacity means the player has internal decoding of high resolution audio formats: DolbyÂ® TrueHD, DolbyÂ® Digital+, and DTS-HDâ„¢ as well as bit-stream output for all advanced audio formats including DTS-HD Master for 7.1 surround sound performance. The BDP-95FD can faithfully reproduce the 1080p 24 frames per second (fps) rate needed to preserve feature film sequences as the director intended. The Pioneer Elite Blu-ray Disc player incorporates HDMI Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) to ensure streamline integration with other HDMI-CEC enabled high definition theater components. This feature allows users to control a whole home theater setup with a single remote for maximum convenience capability.

The new Blu-ray Disc player offers Pioneer's exclusive Home Media Gallery that allows users to directly access and playback music, movies and photos stored on a home PC. The user-friendly home networking feature also provides IP networking for immediate downloading and of new digital media files straight from the computer through the BDP-95FD to a connected flat screen television. The Pioneer Elite Blu-ray Disc player is compliant with Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA), Window and Apple computers video, Windows Vista or Windows Media Connect as well as Microsoft playsforsureâ„¢ DRM technology.

Availability/Suggested Pricing: October 2007/$US1000