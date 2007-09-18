In case you've been completely zoned out by our obsessive iPhone coverage for the past year, here's an encapsulated video by a sensible-sounding guy from WonderHowTo.com, giving you a nice short course showing you how to install applications on your iPhone. You did know you could do that, didn't you? Look at all the apps that are available now! Welcome back to the world, Rip Van Winkle! It's the iPhone—heard of it? [YouTube]
Pimp Your iPhone, for iPhone Users Who Aren't Fanboys
