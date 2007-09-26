Here's what happens when British artists Tim Noble and Sue Webster toss a pile of trash in their living room. Somehow it stacks up so perfectly that when they shine a light through it, glorious, and sometimes even pisstastic, artwork results. Big names on the UK art scene since their highly acclaimed exhibition at the Royal Academy in 2000, they've been coming up with these spectacular compositions ever since. [Slightly Warped]
Piles of Trash Light Up Into Fantastic Art
