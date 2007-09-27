Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Photoshop Contest Time! Insert Bill Gates Throughout History.

billgateshalo3.jpgWe all know that the Halo 3 launch yesterday was THE BIGGEST EVENT IN HISTORY, according to Microsoft. Above, you can see a photo of Billy Gates during the launch, looking like he just rolled out of bed. Your challenge, if you choose to accept it, is this: put Bill in other historic situations. I feel that the above photo really lends itself to chopping, but feel free to use any picture you can find of him as well. As with our past Photoshop contests, there's no prize other than the glory that comes with your work being seen in our winners gallery. But isn't that enough?

AU: If you fling an effort off to the mothership on this one (email address below), send it our way too. We want to see how many Aussies are up for a bit of Photoshop fun. If there's enough of you into it, we'll do a few of our own in future. -SB

We're looking for humor and quality, and those that exhibit both will be selected. Send your submissions to [email protected] with "Bill Gates Photoshop" in the subject and your files named as FirstnameLastname.jpg (mine would be AdamFrucci.jpg, for example, or AdamFrucci1.jpg and AdamFrucci2.jpg if I submitted more than one). Send 'em by the weekend, and the gallery of champions will be posted early next week. Get to it, team! [Image via Seattle PI]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles