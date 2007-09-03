Phonak Invisity; First In Ear RF Receiver Is Waxy Business

Phonak have launched the world's first in-ear RF receiver. The device supports multiple frequencies, comes bundled with a remote control and will be active for 13hours on a single battery.

The diminutive receiver, called Phonak Invisity, remains (apparently) completely invisible when in use. It is capable of picking up transmissions from mobile phones, walkie-talkies and specialized transmitters, with a range of 250m. Release and price information is not available as yet. We are hoping the device is completely invisible because if you are out to foil the next drug smuggling attempt and this thing drops out, well, you know what happened in Scarface. Messy. [Red Ferret] .