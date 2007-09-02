Tactiles is a game in which two players battle to match a color design by pressing different coloured blocks onto the correct spaces of a grid. (Sounds boring, looks neat.) Players can also create their own designs to challenge their opponent. We don't think Philips is ready for mass production, but we love the simplicity of the design. And there are a lot of pretty colours.
Philips Tactiles Concept, Light Fight
