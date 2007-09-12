Philips Prestigo Remote Bigger Than Really Big Human Head

The Philips Prestigo SR-M8015 remote control is so big you need two hands to use it - but at least there's more to love. The needlessly large remote control features up to 15 components, includes a configurable colour LCD screen and even has a his/her option that allows users to quickly switch from Football to Oprah to Football again without much hassle.

The lunch box-sized tablet remote - will include chrome and "hot-stamped" detailing. The device is expected to be out in a couple of months and should retail somewhere between $US100-$150 dollars. It can also, in times of trouble, be used as a raft. [UberGizmo via RemoteShoppe]