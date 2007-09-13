I. Want. This. I want to stomp down Fifth Avenue in it. I want to dance on the subway. I want to hitch-hike to California. And most importantly, I want to do a striptease out of this Master Chief Suit. Gizmodians, I will do this for you on video if you buy me this. I'm serious. Bidding closes September 20, so you know what to do. [eBay via OKfuture]
Perfect Spartan Master Chief Suit for Sale on eBay
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.