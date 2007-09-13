Perfect Spartan Master Chief Suit for Sale on eBay

I. Want. This. I want to stomp down Fifth Avenue in it. I want to dance on the subway. I want to hitch-hike to California. And most importantly, I want to do a striptease out of this Master Chief Suit. Gizmodians, I will do this for you on video if you buy me this. I'm serious. Bidding closes September 20, so you know what to do. [eBay via OKfuture]