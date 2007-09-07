Pee-Powered Batteries to Make Recharging Much Grosser

Look, while I can certainly understand the convenience of using urine to charge some AA batteries if you're, say, stranded somewhere miles away from any other power source, it doesn't seem all that practical for day-to-day uses. That's not to say that these NoPoPo batteries aren't a technological marvel, because I'm sure they are. I just don't want to pee all over my hands trying to get it into a pipette every time I want to put new batteries in my sideburn trimmer. Fortunately for me, these batteries are Japan-only for now. [Reg Hardware]