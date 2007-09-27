Parrot RK8200 Bluetooth Car Stereo Ditches the CD

Parrot's known for bluetooth gear, not car audio. That's likely why there's no CD player in this headset, nor is there XM receiver, or tape deck. The faceplate's internals house a bluetooth receiver with A2DP stereo streaming, a USB slot, and space for 300 mp3s, which is probably a GB or two of memory. The system also works as a hands-free set, and can sync your phone's phonebook. Since there's no need for motors or lasers or magnetic tape heads, there's a mini cavern good for stashing stuff like the phone you're streaming audio from. Of course, most modern cars aren't really stereo-swap friendly, and it kills resale to swap out anyhow. I'll stick with a hands-free set that clips onto the visor. [AudioJunkies]