Parrot's known for bluetooth gear, not car audio. That's likely why there's no CD player in this headset, nor is there XM receiver, or tape deck. The faceplate's internals house a bluetooth receiver with A2DP stereo streaming, a USB slot, and space for 300 mp3s, which is probably a GB or two of memory. The system also works as a hands-free set, and can sync your phone's phonebook. Since there's no need for motors or lasers or magnetic tape heads, there's a mini cavern good for stashing stuff like the phone you're streaming audio from. Of course, most modern cars aren't really stereo-swap friendly, and it kills resale to swap out anyhow. I'll stick with a hands-free set that clips onto the visor. [AudioJunkies]
Parrot RK8200 Bluetooth Car Stereo Ditches the CD
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.