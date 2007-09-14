Parents Think Wii Zapper Might As Well Come With an NRA Application

NJ.com, your source for "everything Jersey" asked people what they thought of the "gun-like" Wii Zapper in their weekly Question of the, um, Week segment. Responses poured in:

Great, this is what we need. Children with guns learning how to aim and shoot. Then we can sit back and wonder what is happening to our country with kids killing kids......what's next? Could we make it squirt blood, too" one reader commented.

The catch, though, is that the site had originally posted a picture of a gun other than the Wii Zapper, which let's face it, looks more Star Trek than NRA. Still, click on for a couple more doses of flailing plastic mold judgment.

A "very concerned grandparent" wrote: "....Why don't they enclose an application to the NRA in every box as well....the marketing person who came up with this brain child of an idea should be fired." Another reader commented, "I think it's irresponsible for Wii to come out with a controller that looks like a gun so kids can play games simulating shooting. What kind of message are we sending as parents when we buy these things for our kids?"

Either way, guess these guys missed Duck Hunt. [NJ.com via Fark]