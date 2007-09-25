ParaScope Urban Combat Sight Allows To Aim and Fire Around Corners

The ParaScope Urban Combat Sight is a specialized device that acts like a periscope to allow aiming and firing around obstacles and corners, without having to put your life on the line or firing John McClane-style "Hail Mary" passes. It can be connected to any existing scope, "projecting the target image, with the targeting laser dot, back through it at any angle" and according to the Marines who have tried, it works great. In other words: peeping toms of the world, this thing is a must.[Defense Tech]