Are you dripping at the teats for Halo 3? Well, here's something you can create yourself after your SAT prep course to tide you over until next Tuesday. It's a Master Chief papercraft model that measures 13 inches tall and was painstakingly created out of 42 individual pieces. The guy who made it even made directions, which allow you to embark on your own EXXXXTREEEEME paper folding adventure. Feel free to shout racial and sexual epithets at it when done. [Deviantart via Kotaku]
Papercraft Master Chief Lacks Corpse Humping Ability
