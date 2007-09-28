Panasonic's set to release an updated 7-series version of their Toughbook laptops that can drop 76 centimeters, or 2.49 feet, while on and still function correctly. Although 2.5 feet isn't all that tall, it's about the height of the average desk, which means you can safely launch the so far Japan-only Intel Santa Rosa-based laptops onto the ground and still be able to work some spreadsheet magic afterwards. No US pricing or availability yet. [PCWorld]
Panasonic Set To Throw Updated 7-Series Toughbooks On the Ground
