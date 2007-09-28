Palm-Sized Mobile Jammer Gives Public Gabbers the Smackdown

This is not the first cellphone jammer on the market and won't be the last, but this $166 model is small enough to discreetly carry anywhere. It's powerful enough for personal use, slam-dunking GSM calls within about a 30-foot radius. That might be just the range of earshot in a movie theater, unless there's yelling involved. But there usually is. Don't get caught, this can't be legal. [Brando]