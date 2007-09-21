Palm Treo 500v Hands-On Video

The guys over at PDA Expertos in Spain got a hands-on with the Palm Treo 500v (which we saw unboxed and groped), flipping through the Windows Mobile 6 Smartphone UI as well as taking a quick tour around the body near the end. There's no audio, unfortunately, but from what we see the UI is quite responsive even if it is WinMo. If the reviews come in just as good, this is shaping up to be a good small everyman's smartphone. [YouTube]