The guys over at PDA Expertos in Spain got a hands-on with the Palm Treo 500v (which we saw unboxed and groped), flipping through the Windows Mobile 6 Smartphone UI as well as taking a quick tour around the body near the end. There's no audio, unfortunately, but from what we see the UI is quite responsive even if it is WinMo. If the reviews come in just as good, this is shaping up to be a good small everyman's smartphone. [YouTube]
Palm Treo 500v Hands-On Video
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.