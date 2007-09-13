Palm Fesses Up to Treo 500

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

500v.jpgWe've seen enough legit-looking pictures to know the Palm 500v was real, but now we really know that it's real because Palm has confirmed the product. Coming in "glacier white" and "charcoal black" as we reported earlier, the new WM6 Palm will abandon touchscreen in favour of a Blackberry-style setup along with full QWERTY.

Of course the device is 3G and will feature SMS, IM and push email. A 2MP camera will support pictures and video, while 150MB of internal memory can be expanded through a microSD slot. And yes, there's Bluetooth. Vodafone will launch the first units in October and Palm is describing it as a premium product that will still be free with contract on most carriers. I've officially gone from hating this device to looking forward to its promise. What about you? [pocketlint]

