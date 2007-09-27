Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Palm Centro to Sprint to the Streets in Two Weeks for $99.99

palmtreo_tiny.jpgThere have been spy shots and leaked official photos, and now Sprint just made it official that the Palm Centro will find itself in someone's hot little hand on October 14 for a mere $99.99. And looky there, it's got a surprising colour slathered onto it, too.Just in case everyone is completely bored with everything Palm makes these days, the company painted up this pony in fire engine red, certain to excite those who wear red dresses on Fridays or maybe beasts that fight for their bovine lives in certain bullrings in Spain. Oh wait, red's called Garnet, but Palm Centro still comes in black, too. Anyway, the $100 price as after a $100 mail-in rebate, and you must sign up for $25 data plan. Small price for a small phone, with small features.

In case you're still interested in this trinket after that uncalled-for diatribe, the phone can handle email, text and IM messages, let's you listen to MP3s, can view Word, Excel, PowerPoint and PDF files, and it also has contacts and schedules on board. So hey, that's a lot of stuff inside this little phone; maybe its features aren't so tiny after all. [Sprint's Palm Centro site]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

