Palm Cans Foleo (For Now)

Foleo_RIP.jpgWe just got word that the controversial Palm Foleo has been canceled "in its current configuration."

I know, I know, you're terribly upset, all five of you who defended the off-beat mobile companion when it was introduced in May. In a message on the official Palm blog, Palm CEO Ed Colligan wrote:

In the course of the past several months, it has become clear that the right path for Palm is to offer a single, consistent user experience around this new platform design and a single focus for our platform development efforts. To that end, and after careful deliberation, I have decided to cancel the Foleo mobile companion product in its current configuration.

Colligan says that the company will focus on the new Palm OS—as seen in recent leaks—and acknowledges that killing the Foleo program means that the company takes a $10 million hit. [Official Palm Blog]

