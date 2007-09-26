Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Paintball Panzer Converts You Into Backyard Rommel Wannabe

paint-tank.jpgIf you are ready to reenact Rommel's campaign in North Africa, vandalize any wall in sight or look like Atom Ant, here's the Paintball Panzer. At 3.4 x 4 x 6-foot it's not comparable with the 17-tonne FV432 paintball tank after the jump, but I would love to have this mini-me version anyway. Compare specs and prices after the jump. Spoiler: Rommel gets killed and VanGogh cuts his ear.

Here are the Paintball Panzer specs:

• Glass reinforced plastic (GRP) chassis. • An engine firewall. • A fully integrated, ready-to-fire paintballing gun. • A rollover bar. • A roll cage. • Choose from six colours for your mean machine. • Can be driven on UK roads further to meeting DVLA regulations. • Suitable for ages 15 years+. • Size: 106 x 122 x 183cm.

On the other side, here's that paintball FV432 in action: a 17-tonne armoured personnel carrier powered with a 800hp Rolls-Royce engine. These armoured vehicles have a rotating turret and a custom 40mm cannon that fires paint ammunition at a whooping 300 feet per second, which is actually lethal for humans but obviously not other tanks.

For just $150, you could play with six of these for two hours (trip to the UK not included.) On the other side, the Paintball Panzer has a $14,400 price tag. It will be yours for life, but 1) if you live in the UK, a Paintball Panzer will get you 192 hours of tank warfare with the real thing; and 2) if you live anywhere else, the same price will get you a few trips full of hardcore paintball action. Without a doubt, I would get the FV432 any day. Your pick, in the comments. [I want one of those via Born Rich and Daily Mail]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles