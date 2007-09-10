OQO Model 02 Gets Spec Bump, Price Dump

OQO's updated the specs for their model 02 line pretty much all around. The fastest available processor now runs at 1.6Ghz; hard drives go up to 120GB, plus they've added the option for a flash-based 32GB solid state drive; and WWAN's been upgraded to 1.4 Mbps EV-DO Rev. A. Finally, the price for the entry level model's been cut by $200 to $1299. Not a bad little announcement. Still too rich for my blood though. [OQO]

SAN FRANCISCO - September 10, 2007 - OQO Inc., creator of the model 02, the world's smallest PC running Windows VistaÂ® and the first ultra mobile PC (UMPC) with embedded 3G mobile broadband, today announced new model 02 products with high performance features that deliver increased Anytime/Anywhere Productivityâ„¢ and extend OQO's lead in the category. To accelerate consumer and enterprise adoption of the model 02, OQO is aggressively pricing its upgraded UMPCs starting at $1,299.

Better Storage: Bigger HDDs, New Flash Memory SSD

The improvements to the model 02 product line start with a choice of high-capacity storage options. In an industry first, OQO now offers an ultra-mobile PC with a 120GB hard disk ideal for video, audio, and data-intensive applications. At the same time, HDD capacities have increased across the board: to 40GB in the entry-level model, and to 80GB in the standard high-end configuration. For users requiring an even more advanced storage solution, OQO now offers the model 02 with a flash-based 32GB solid state drive. The SSD provides up to 50% faster boot and application launch times, as well as increased battery life and the ultimate in rugged physical data protection.

Faster CPU Speeds and Improved Wireless Connectivity

The new model 02 delivers faster CPU speeds of up to 1.6GHz, another industry first in a UMPC. WWAN configurations of the model 02 are now available with higher-speed wireless connectivity provided by EV-DO Rev. A with mobile broadband service from Verizon Wireless or Sprint. EV-DO Rev. A offers data rates of up to 1.4Mbps, improved upstream speed, and lower latency. Users will find Rev. A particularly useful for online video, interactive web content, and bandwidth-intensive enterprise applications. Reduced Prices

Due to increased volumes and new technologies, OQO is delivering the new model 02 with a lower price point or improved functionality at every level of the product line. The entry-level price for an OQO model 02 has been reduced by $200 (to just $1299) while increasing disk drive capacity by 33%. Additional pricing is available at OQO's online store at www.oqo.com/store.

"With today's announcement, OQO further extends its lead in the fast-growing UMPC category," according to Bob Rosin, senior vice president of marketing & alliances. "OQO created the UMPC and our new products offer performance, wireless and storage options that further advance our vision of anytime/anywhere access to information, applications, corporate networks and the full PC internet."

The updated OQO model 02 can be ordered today at www.oqo.com/store, by calling OQO sales at 877.676.6688, and through a range of distribution partners with a base price starting at $1,299. Retail locations where the model 02 can be purchased are listed at www.oqo.com/about/retail_locations.html. The OQO enterprise sales team can be reached at www.oqo.com/about/oqo_corporate_sales.html. About OQO

