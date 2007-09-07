Optimus Prime has tried to order food from McDonalds with little success before, but this time he brought his friend Darth Vader along to help him get his way. And a very gay man with a dirty mouth. Yeah, I don't know, I'm as confused as you are. The entire Transformers and Star Wars mythologies seem so cheapened right now.
Optimus Prime Returns to the Drive Thru, Lil' Vader in Tow
