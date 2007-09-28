Oppo HM-31 Turns Three HDMI Signals Into One Without Clipping or Gypping

There's something about those initials HDMI that send some manufacturers into fits of greed, but not Oppo. The company that makes up-rezzing DVD players, two of which we've favourably reviewed, now announces an HDMI switch that turns three 1080p sources into one, electronically switching them with a remote control and sending those crispy clean signals to the HDTV display of your choice in glorious HDMI 1.3. The best news is that this Oppo HM-31 costs less than many of those strangely overpriced HDMI cables themselves, $99. Doesn't look half bad, either. [Oppo]