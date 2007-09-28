Oppo HM-31 Turns Three HDMI Signals Into One Without Clipping or Gypping

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

oppo_hdmibox.jpgThere's something about those initials HDMI that send some manufacturers into fits of greed, but not Oppo. The company that makes up-rezzing DVD players, two of which we've favourably reviewed, now announces an HDMI switch that turns three 1080p sources into one, electronically switching them with a remote control and sending those crispy clean signals to the HDTV display of your choice in glorious HDMI 1.3. The best news is that this Oppo HM-31 costs less than many of those strangely overpriced HDMI cables themselves, $99. Doesn't look half bad, either. [Oppo]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

