There's something about those initials HDMI that send some manufacturers into fits of greed, but not Oppo. The company that makes up-rezzing DVD players, two of which we've favourably reviewed, now announces an HDMI switch that turns three 1080p sources into one, electronically switching them with a remote control and sending those crispy clean signals to the HDTV display of your choice in glorious HDMI 1.3. The best news is that this Oppo HM-31 costs less than many of those strangely overpriced HDMI cables themselves, $99. Doesn't look half bad, either. [Oppo]
Oppo HM-31 Turns Three HDMI Signals Into One Without Clipping or Gypping
