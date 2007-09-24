OLPC Releases Details of Christmas Sales Initiative

The XO laptop will soon be available for purchase in the US via OLPC's "Give 1 Get 1" program. The business model is interesting; essentially, the cost of ownership shall be $400 for one XO laptop. The price shall also provide funding for a second XO laptop that will be donated, on your behalf, to a qualifying child in a developing nation.

Orders shall be taken for two weeks, between the 12th-26th November, 2007, which shall guarantee delivery in time for Christmas. Though the intention is super, is it not slightly patronizing to force customers to donate to charity? Your thoughts, oh trusted readership? [OLPC News]