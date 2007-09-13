For those of you who were waiting, praying for the Motorola Q to come to AT&T, we have two things to say. One, you can quit it, because AT&T's just put up a promo page detailing that their Q wil have WM6, 3G, integrated GPS, quad-band GSM, BlackBerry Connect, Push Email, XPress Mail, and the same old Moto Q design. The second thing: get some taste in phones. Motorola Q's are pretty darn lousy, as both Wilson and Charlie can attest to. [AT&T]
Official: Motorola Q Coming to AT&T
