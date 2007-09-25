Official Launch of Samsung's ArmaniPhone in Milan

It's not the first time we've seen Samsung's Armani phone, but its official unveiling happened in Milan yesterday, following Giorgio's runway show. The credit-card-sized phone is 10.5 mm wide, has haptic feedback and will be on sale in Europe from November. An Armani-Samsung Casa LCD TV is to follow in January. Stats, pricing and more pics and pricing of the cell are below. 2.6-inch QVGA TFT LCD 3-Megapixel camera microSD memory slot Haptical UI (means you get a bit of vibrating action when you touch icons on the screen) Bluetooth stereo headset Music player supporting H.263, AAC+/MP3/WMA, MPEG4, AAC, e-AAC+ formats Full internet browser. Leather carrying case designed by the man himself. And the price? 650â‚¬, or 900 bucks. Sheesh. No amount of vibrating in my general direction, GiorgioPhone, is going to make me want to shell out that much for you. [Via Press Release and Born Rich and Infosync World]