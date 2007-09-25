It's not the first time we've seen Samsung's Armani phone, but its official unveiling happened in Milan yesterday, following Giorgio's runway show. The credit-card-sized phone is 10.5 mm wide, has haptic feedback and will be on sale in Europe from November. An Armani-Samsung Casa LCD TV is to follow in January. Stats, pricing and more pics and pricing of the cell are below. 2.6-inch QVGA TFT LCD 3-Megapixel camera microSD memory slot Haptical UI (means you get a bit of vibrating action when you touch icons on the screen) Bluetooth stereo headset Music player supporting H.263, AAC+/MP3/WMA, MPEG4, AAC, e-AAC+ formats Full internet browser. Leather carrying case designed by the man himself. And the price? 650â‚¬, or 900 bucks. Sheesh. No amount of vibrating in my general direction, GiorgioPhone, is going to make me want to shell out that much for you. [Via Press Release and Born Rich and Infosync World]
Official Launch of Samsung's ArmaniPhone in Milan
