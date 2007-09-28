Novatel MC727 USB EV-DO Modem, World's Smallest, Has MicroSD Slot

Now you can hook up to wireless broadband cellular service with this Novatel Wireless Ovation MC727, the world's smallest EV-DO Rev. A USB modem that's soon to be available on both Sprint and Verizon. Besides just being small, this one adds an extra twist: It has a microSD flash memory slot, letting you slip in one of those thumbnail-sized cards with up to 4GB of storage on board. So now you can store your files, photos and videos, keeping them handy right there where you need them. If this EV-DO modem works has as well as the Sierra Wireless AirCard 595U USB EV-DO Rev A modem we use here, you're in for a treat. There's something wonderful about using an EV-DO USB modem, letting you connect your laptop to the internet anywhere you can use a cellphone. Just plug the thing into the USB port of a Vista, XP, 2000, Mac OS X, or Linux PC, and you're off and running, and it almost feels like you're on a Wi-Fi network.

The only downside is that $60 a month you must pay for unlimited network access, even more if you don't sign up for two years of indentured servitude. This unit will be available this month as the Sprint U727, and also later as the Verizon USB727, and will cost around $79.99 if you sign up for a two-year subscriber agreement and get the mail-in rebate.