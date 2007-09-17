The last time we saw anyone used a handkerchief was our dads when we were six, but this NosePouch seems to be as good an incentive as any to bring back the old pocket cloth. Instead of being made of one piece of flat material, the NosePouch has a little fold—or pouch—in the middle to catch snot and other refuse when you blow your nose. The catch helps hold much more nose saliva than regular handkerchiefs, allowing you to blow and blow until even your ears are unclogged. [NosePouch via Neatorama]
NosePouch: The Next Generation Handkerchief
